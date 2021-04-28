SEEN (SEEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $90,920.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, SEEN has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One SEEN coin can now be bought for approximately $11.83 or 0.00021254 BTC on exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $8.34 million and $90,920.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.80 or 0.00815364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00097616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.61 or 0.08192532 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

