Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHSY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,524. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.70. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.