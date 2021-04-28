Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of ST stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

