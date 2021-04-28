Sentinel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.47 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $43.75 million and $1.47 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

