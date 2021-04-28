Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth $2,718,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth $884,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of ABMD opened at $340.63 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.00 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.45 and a 200-day moving average of $304.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.