Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 20.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $131.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

