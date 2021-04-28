Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 57,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock opened at $438.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $447.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.