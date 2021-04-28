Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,068 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

