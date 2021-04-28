Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $153,114,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 501,900 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $112.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

