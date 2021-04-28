Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 5,917 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

NYSE EXR opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $148.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

