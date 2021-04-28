Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 8,659 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $149,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

