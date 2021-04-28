Service Properties Trust Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

