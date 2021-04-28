ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee Sells 3,000 Shares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $65.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

