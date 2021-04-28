Sharder Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $73,151.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sharder has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.97 or 0.00869270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.02 or 0.08204008 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.