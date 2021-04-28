Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA stock opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

