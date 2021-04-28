Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

