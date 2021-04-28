Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $306,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.93 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

