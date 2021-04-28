Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 194 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

