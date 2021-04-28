Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,929 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,784,000 after buying an additional 249,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

