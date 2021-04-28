Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

