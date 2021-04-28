Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.37. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 52,188 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHERF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

