Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Rises By 276.4%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 276.4% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.30% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

