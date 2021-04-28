Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Drops By 71.7%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS ASDRF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.21.
