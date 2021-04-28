Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Declines By 86.7%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from $0.85 to $0.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.17.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

