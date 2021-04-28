Short Interest in Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Expands By 1,250.0%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Conifex Timber stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFXTF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.