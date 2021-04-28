Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Rises By 1,193.3%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 1,193.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,464. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

