Short Interest in Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Grows By 300.0%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYSL opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Dynasil Co. of America has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.75.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
