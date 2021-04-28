Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Declines By 88.5%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the March 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:LDEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. 3,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,564. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDEM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,546,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,806,000 after buying an additional 1,446,429 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

