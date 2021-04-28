Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Drops By 92.7%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the March 31st total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RING opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RING. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,670,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.