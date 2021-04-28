Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Expands By 800.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $94.05. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.18.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGSPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.