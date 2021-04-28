Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Expands By 2,026.6%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, an increase of 2,026.6% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,578,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Labor Smart stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 71,556,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,532,250. Labor Smart has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Labor Smart Company Profile

Labor Smart, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services primarily in the United States. The company supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing; and skilled trades' people and general laborers to commercial construction industries.

