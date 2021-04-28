Short Interest in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Rises By 700.0%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 8.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

