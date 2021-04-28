Short Interest in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Rises By 700.0%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 8.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

