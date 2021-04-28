Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Rises By 207.2%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,100 shares, an increase of 207.2% from the March 31st total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PDSB has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.70.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

