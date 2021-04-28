Short Interest in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Grows By 633.8%

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, a growth of 633.8% from the March 31st total of 103,500 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of SCPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,449. SC Health has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

Get SC Health alerts:

In other SC Health news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SC Health by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 212,287 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SC Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SC Health during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.