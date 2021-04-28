Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Declines By 87.1%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the March 31st total of 693,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 897.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $$2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shanghai Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

