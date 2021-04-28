Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Increases By 8,950.7%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, an increase of 8,950.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of SHZHY opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SHZHY. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.