Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Declines By 83.3%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ QQC opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

