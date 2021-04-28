Short Interest in The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Drops By 86.2%

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Castle Group stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The Castle Group has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Get The Castle Group alerts:

About The Castle Group

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The Castle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Castle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.