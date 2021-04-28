Short Interest in The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Drops By 86.2%

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Castle Group stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The Castle Group has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
About The Castle Group
Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for The Castle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Castle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.