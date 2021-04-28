Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Rises By 3,700.0%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS TILCF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Till Capital has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

