Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Declines By 87.8%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:TBABF remained flat at $$27.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. Trelleborg AB has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

