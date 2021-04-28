Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Rises By 248.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 248.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

DGRS opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.