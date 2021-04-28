Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $279,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

C stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 381,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,991,000. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

