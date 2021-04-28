Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,299,000 after buying an additional 120,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.95. 34,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.69.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.