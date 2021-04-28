Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:SSTK traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.04. 471,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

