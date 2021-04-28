Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.45). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

SRRA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $20.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

