Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

