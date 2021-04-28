Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $262-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.14 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.61. The company had a trading volume of 285,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.88. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.55.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.