Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSD traded up $6.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.35. 308,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,435. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $114.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at $316,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

