SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

