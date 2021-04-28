SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.66.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
