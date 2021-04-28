SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 95,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,097,076 shares.The stock last traded at $14.94 and had previously closed at $15.03.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SITC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 119.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 199,099 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 172,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

About SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

